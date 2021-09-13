 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 8A Top 10 poll
football

EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Maine South 3-0 (2) @ Palatine

2. Marist 3-0 (3) vs Mount Carmel

3. Naperville Central 2-1 (1) @ Waubonsie Valley

4. Lincoln Way East 2-1 (4) @ Andrew

5. Warren Township 2-1 (5) @ Lake Zurich

6. Glenbard West 3-0 (6) vs Proviso West

7. Neuqua Valley 3-0 (7) @ Naperville North

8. Hinsdale Central 2-1 (8) @ Hinsdale South

9. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 (9)vs Lockport

10. Lockport 3-0 (10) @ Homewood-Flossmoor

Out: None

Next In? Bolingbrook/Barrington/New Trier/O'Fallon/South Elgin

