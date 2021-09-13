EDGYTIM Week 4 Class 8A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 4 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Maine South 3-0 (2) @ Palatine
2. Marist 3-0 (3) vs Mount Carmel
3. Naperville Central 2-1 (1) @ Waubonsie Valley
4. Lincoln Way East 2-1 (4) @ Andrew
5. Warren Township 2-1 (5) @ Lake Zurich
6. Glenbard West 3-0 (6) vs Proviso West
7. Neuqua Valley 3-0 (7) @ Naperville North
8. Hinsdale Central 2-1 (8) @ Hinsdale South
9. Homewood-Flossmoor 3-0 (9)vs Lockport
10. Lockport 3-0 (10) @ Homewood-Flossmoor
Out: None
Next In? Bolingbrook/Barrington/New Trier/O'Fallon/South Elgin
