EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 6A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 5 Class 6A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. East St. Louis 3-1 (1) vs OFallon
2. Cary Grove 4-0 (2) vs Prairie Ridge
3. Prairie Ridge 4-0 (3) @ Cary Grove
4. Lemont 4-0 (4) vs TF North
5. Crete-Monee 3-1 (5) @ Joliet Catholic
6. Kankakee 4-0 (6) @ Thornwood
7. Richards 3-1 (7) @ Oak Lawn
8. Harlem 3-1 (NR) vs Rockford East
9. Deerfield 3-1 (NR) vs Vernon Hills
10. St. Ignatius 4-0 (NR) vs Mount Carmel
Out: Springfield/Washington
Next In: Kenwood/Lake Forest/Simeon/Benet AcademyWauconda
