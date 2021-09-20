EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 6A Top 10

Next In: Kenwood/Lake Forest/Simeon/Benet AcademyWauconda

Out: Springfield/Washington

10. St. Ignatius 4-0 (NR) vs Mount Carmel

9. Deerfield 3-1 (NR) vs Vernon Hills

8. Harlem 3-1 (NR) vs Rockford East

4. Lemont 4-0 (4) vs TF North

2. Cary Grove 4-0 (2) vs Prairie Ridge

1. East St. Louis 3-1 (1) vs OFallon

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

