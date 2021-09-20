EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 8A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 5 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Loyola Academy 4-0 (NR) @ Fenwick
2. Naperville Central 3-1 (3) @ Neuqua Valley
3. Marist 3-1 (2) @ Marmion Academy
4. Lincoln Way East 3-1 (4) @ Bolingbrook
5. Warren Township 3-1 (5) vs Stevenson
6. Glenbard West 4-0 (6) @ Addison Trail
7. Neuqua Valley 4-0 (7) vs Naperville Central
8. Hinsdale Central 3-1 (8) @ OPRF
9. Lockport 4-0 (10) @ Sandburg
10. Bolingbrook 4-0 (NR) vs Bolingbrook
Out: #1 Maine South
Next In? Maine South/Palatine/O'Fallon/South Elgin/New Trier
