EDGYTIM Week 5 Class 8A Top 10

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 5 Class 8A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Loyola Academy 4-0 (NR) @ Fenwick

2. Naperville Central 3-1 (3) @ Neuqua Valley

3. Marist 3-1 (2) @ Marmion Academy

4. Lincoln Way East 3-1 (4) @ Bolingbrook

5. Warren Township 3-1 (5) vs Stevenson

6. Glenbard West 4-0 (6) @ Addison Trail

7. Neuqua Valley 4-0 (7) vs Naperville Central

8. Hinsdale Central 3-1 (8) @ OPRF

9. Lockport 4-0 (10) @ Sandburg

10. Bolingbrook 4-0 (NR) vs Bolingbrook

Out: #1 Maine South

Next In? Maine South/Palatine/O'Fallon/South Elgin/New Trier

{{ article.author_name }}