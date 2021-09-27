 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 5A Top 10
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 07:15:28 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 5A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 5A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Rochester 4-1 (1) @ Lanphier

2. Sycamore 4-1 (2) vs Richmond Burton

3. Mascoutah 5-0 (3) vs Troy Triad

4. Sterling 4-1 (4) vs Quincy

5. Providence Catholic 3-2 (5) vs Montini Catholic

6. Fenwick 4-1 (6) vs Marmion Academy

7 Morris 5-0 (7) @ Kaneland

8. Metamora 5-0 (8) @ Morton

9. Peoria 4-1 (9) vs Normal Community

10. Mahomet Seymour 5-0 (10) @ Quincy Notre Dame

Out: None

Next In: Decatur MacArthur/Glenbard South/Evergreen Park/Triad

{{ article.author_name }}