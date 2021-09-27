EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 5A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 5A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Rochester 4-1 (1) @ Lanphier
2. Sycamore 4-1 (2) vs Richmond Burton
3. Mascoutah 5-0 (3) vs Troy Triad
4. Sterling 4-1 (4) vs Quincy
5. Providence Catholic 3-2 (5) vs Montini Catholic
6. Fenwick 4-1 (6) vs Marmion Academy
7 Morris 5-0 (7) @ Kaneland
8. Metamora 5-0 (8) @ Morton
9. Peoria 4-1 (9) vs Normal Community
10. Mahomet Seymour 5-0 (10) @ Quincy Notre Dame
Out: None
Next In: Decatur MacArthur/Glenbard South/Evergreen Park/Triad
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.