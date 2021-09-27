 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 6A Top 10
EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 6A Top 10

Make sure and register for the 7th annual Senior Showcase today!
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 6A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. East St. Louis 4-1 (1) @ Belleville West

2. Cary Grove 5-0 (2) @ Huntley

3. St. Ignatius 5-0 (NR) vs DeLaSalle

4. Lemont 5-0 (4) vs Bremen

5. Prairie Ridge 4-1 (3) vs Hampshire

6. Crete-Monee 3-2 (5) @ Thornridge

7. Kankakee 5-0 (6) @ Rich Township

8. Richards 4-1 (7) vs Blue Island Eisenhower

9. Harlem 4-1 (8) vs Boylan

10. Deerfield 4-1 (9) @ Highland Park

Out: None

Next In: Kenwood/Lake Forest/Benet AcademyWauconda/Glenwood

