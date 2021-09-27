EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 6A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 6A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. East St. Louis 4-1 (1) @ Belleville West
2. Cary Grove 5-0 (2) @ Huntley
3. St. Ignatius 5-0 (NR) vs DeLaSalle
4. Lemont 5-0 (4) vs Bremen
5. Prairie Ridge 4-1 (3) vs Hampshire
6. Crete-Monee 3-2 (5) @ Thornridge
7. Kankakee 5-0 (6) @ Rich Township
8. Richards 4-1 (7) vs Blue Island Eisenhower
9. Harlem 4-1 (8) vs Boylan
10. Deerfield 4-1 (9) @ Highland Park
Out: None
Next In: Kenwood/Lake Forest/Benet AcademyWauconda/Glenwood
