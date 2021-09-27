EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 7A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 7A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Brother Rice 4-1 (2) @ Mount Carmel
2. St. Rita 3-2 (3) vs Nazareth Academy
3. Batavia 5-0 (4) @ Wheaton South
4. Wheaton North 4-1 (5) @ Glenbard North
5. Hersey 5-0 (6) vs Rolling Meadows
6. Mount Carmel 4-1 (1) vs Brother Rice
7. Prospect 4-1 (NR) @ Wheeling
8. Moline 4-1 (8) @ East Moline United
9. Hononegah 5-0 (NR) vs Belvidere North
10. Normal Community 5-0 (10) @ Peoria
OUT: Buffalo Grove/Libertyville
Next In: Wheaton South/Geneva/Plainfield Central/Pekin/Libertyville
