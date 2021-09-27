EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 7A Top 10

Next In: Wheaton South/Geneva/Plainfield Central/Pekin/Libertyville

OUT: Buffalo Grove/Libertyville

9. Hononegah 5-0 (NR) vs Belvidere North

6. Mount Carmel 4-1 (1) vs Brother Rice

5. Hersey 5-0 (6) vs Rolling Meadows

2. St. Rita 3-2 (3) vs Nazareth Academy

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.