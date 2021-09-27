 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 7A Top 10
EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 7A Top 10

Make sure and register for the 7th annual Senior Showcase today!
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 7A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

1. Brother Rice 4-1 (2) @ Mount Carmel

2. St. Rita 3-2 (3) vs Nazareth Academy

3. Batavia 5-0 (4) @ Wheaton South

4. Wheaton North 4-1 (5) @ Glenbard North

5. Hersey 5-0 (6) vs Rolling Meadows

6. Mount Carmel 4-1 (1) vs Brother Rice

7. Prospect 4-1 (NR) @ Wheeling

8. Moline 4-1 (8) @ East Moline United

9. Hononegah 5-0 (NR) vs Belvidere North

10. Normal Community 5-0 (10) @ Peoria

OUT: Buffalo Grove/Libertyville

Next In: Wheaton South/Geneva/Plainfield Central/Pekin/Libertyville

{{ article.author_name }}