 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 8A Top 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 07:13:51 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 8A Top 10

Make sure and register for the 7th annual Senior Showcase today!
Make sure and register for the 7th annual Senior Showcase today!
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 8A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)


1. Loyola Academy 5-0 (1) vs Marist

2. Neuqua Valley 5-0 (7) @ Metea Valley

3. Marist 4-1 (3) @ Loyola Academy

4. Lincoln Way East 4-1 (4) vs Sandburg

5. Warren Township 4-1 (5) vs Waukegan

6. Glenbard West 5-0 (6) vs York

7. Naperville Central 3-2 (2) vs Naperville North

8. Hinsdale Central 4-1 (8) vs Downers Grove North

9. Lockport 5-0 (9) vs Lincoln Way West

10. Palatine 3-2 (NR) vs Conant

Out: Bolingbrook

Next In?Maine South/Bolingbrook/South Elgin/Homewood-Flossmoor/Oswego

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}