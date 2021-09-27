EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 8A Top 10

Next In?Maine South/Bolingbrook/South Elgin/Homewood-Flossmoor/Oswego

Out: Bolingbrook

10. Palatine 3-2 (NR) vs Conant

9. Lockport 5-0 (9) vs Lincoln Way West

8. Hinsdale Central 4-1 (8) vs Downers Grove North

7. Naperville Central 3-2 (2) vs Naperville North

6. Glenbard West 5-0 (6) vs York

5. Warren Township 4-1 (5) vs Waukegan

4. Lincoln Way East 4-1 (4) vs Sandburg

1. Loyola Academy 5-0 (1) vs Marist

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

