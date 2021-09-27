EDGYTIM Week 6 Class 8A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 6 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
1. Loyola Academy 5-0 (1) vs Marist
2. Neuqua Valley 5-0 (7) @ Metea Valley
3. Marist 4-1 (3) @ Loyola Academy
4. Lincoln Way East 4-1 (4) vs Sandburg
5. Warren Township 4-1 (5) vs Waukegan
6. Glenbard West 5-0 (6) vs York
7. Naperville Central 3-2 (2) vs Naperville North
8. Hinsdale Central 4-1 (8) vs Downers Grove North
9. Lockport 5-0 (9) vs Lincoln Way West
10. Palatine 3-2 (NR) vs Conant
Out: Bolingbrook
Next In?Maine South/Bolingbrook/South Elgin/Homewood-Flossmoor/Oswego
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.