EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 4A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 7 Class 4A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic 6-0 (1) @ Brother Rice
2. Wheaton St. Francis 5-1 (2) @ Bishop McNamara
3. Sacred Heart Griffin 5-1 (3) @ Decatur MacArthur
4. Richmond Burton 6-0 (4) @ Johnsburg
5. Kewanee 6-0 (5) vs Mendota
6. Coal City 4-2 (6) vs Peotone
7. Phillips 4-2 (8) vs Lane Tech
8. Genoa Kingston 5-1 (NR) @ Dixon
9. Wheaton Academy 4-2 (8) vs St Edward
10. Quincy Notre Dame 4-2 (9) vs St. Peters Lutheran (Missouri)
Out: Civic Memorial
Next In: Cahokia/Murphysboro/Peoria Notre Dame/Wheaton Academy/
