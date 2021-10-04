EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 5A Top 10

Next In: Evergreen Park/Marion/Metamora/Providence Catholic/

Out: Providence Catholic/Metamora

10. Peoria 4-2 (9) vs Champaign Centennial

9. Glenbard South 5-1 (NR) vs Streamwood

8. Decatur MacArthur 4-2 (NR) vs Sacred Heart Griffin

6. Morris 6-0 (7) vs Ottawa

4. Fenwick 5-1 (6) vs St Patrick

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

