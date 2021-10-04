EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 5A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 7 Class 5A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 5A
1. Rochester 5-1 (1) @ Glenwood
2. Mascoutah 6-0 (3) @ Civic Memorial
3. Sterling 5-1 (4) @ Rock Island
4. Fenwick 5-1 (6) vs St Patrick
5. Sycamore 4-2 (2) @ Woodstock North
6. Morris 6-0 (7) vs Ottawa
7. Mahomet Seymour 6-0 (10) @ Taylorville
8. Decatur MacArthur 4-2 (NR) vs Sacred Heart Griffin
9. Glenbard South 5-1 (NR) vs Streamwood
10. Peoria 4-2 (9) vs Champaign Centennial
Out: Providence Catholic/Metamora
Next In: Evergreen Park/Marion/Metamora/Providence Catholic/
