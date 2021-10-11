EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 5A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 8 Class 5A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 5A
1. Rochester 6-1 (1) vs Southeast
2. Mascoutah 7-0 (2) vs Highland
3. Sterling 6-1 (3) vs Moline
4. Fenwick 6-1 (4) @ Marian Central Catholic
5. Sycamore 5-2 (5) vs Woodstock
6 Morris 7-0 (6) @ LaSalle Peru
7. Mahomet Seymour 7-0 (7) vs Mattoon
8. Glenbard South 6-1 (9) @ Glenbard East
9. Peoria 5-2 (10) @ Urbana
10. Marion 6-1 (NR) @ Carbondale
Out: Decatur MacArthur
Next In: Marmion Academy/Decatur MacArthur/Evergreen Park/Triad
