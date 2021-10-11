EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 8A Top 10
EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 8 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)
Class 8A
1. Loyola Academy 7-0 (1) @ St Patrick
2. Neuqua Valley 7-0 (2) vs DeKalb
3. Warren Township 6-1 (3) @ Libertyville
4. Marist 5-2 (4) @ Carmel
5. Hinsdale Central 6-1 (5) vs Proviso West
6. Lockport 7-0 (6) vs Lincoln Way East
7. Maine South 6-1 (8) vs Evanston
8. York 6-1 (7) @ Willowbrook
9. Glenbard West 6-1 (10) @ Lyons Township
10. Lincoln Way East 5-2 (NR) @ Lockport
Out: #8 Bolingbrook
Next In? South Elgin/Oswego/NapervilleNorth/O'Fallon/Glenbrook South/Palatine
