{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 07:30:07 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 8A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com 2021 Fall Week 8 Class 8A Top 10 Poll

(I use the Steve Soucie produced IHSA Preseason Classification Projections to determine where each school is classified for football polling purposes.)

Class 8A

1. Loyola Academy 7-0 (1) @ St Patrick

2. Neuqua Valley 7-0 (2) vs DeKalb

3. Warren Township 6-1 (3) @ Libertyville

4. Marist 5-2 (4) @ Carmel

5. Hinsdale Central 6-1 (5) vs Proviso West

6. Lockport 7-0 (6) vs Lincoln Way East

7. Maine South 6-1 (8) vs Evanston

8. York 6-1 (7) @ Willowbrook

9. Glenbard West 6-1 (10) @ Lyons Township

10. Lincoln Way East 5-2 (NR) @ Lockport

Out: #8 Bolingbrook

Next In? South Elgin/Oswego/NapervilleNorth/O'Fallon/Glenbrook South/Palatine

