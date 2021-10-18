 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 4A Top 10 poll
football

EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 4A Top 10 poll

Class 4A

1. Joliet Catholic 8-0 (1) @ Montini

2. Sacred Heart Griffin 7-1 (2) @ Glenwood

3. Richmond Burton 8-0 (3) @ Marengo

4. Wheaton St. Francis 6-2 (4) vs ICCP

5. Kewanee 8-0 (5) @ Sterling Newman Central Catholic

6. Phillips 6-2 (7) TBA CPL Playoffs

7. Genoa Kingston 7-1 (8) vs Stillman Valley

8. Coal City 5-3 (6) vs Streator

9. Wheaton Academy 6-2 (9) @ Aurora Christian

10. Peoria Notre Dame 6-2 (10) @ Peoria

Out: None

Next In: Stillman Valley/Cahokia/Quincy ND

