EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 4A Top 10 poll
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic 8-0 (1) @ Montini
2. Sacred Heart Griffin 7-1 (2) @ Glenwood
3. Richmond Burton 8-0 (3) @ Marengo
4. Wheaton St. Francis 6-2 (4) vs ICCP
5. Kewanee 8-0 (5) @ Sterling Newman Central Catholic
6. Phillips 6-2 (7) TBA CPL Playoffs
7. Genoa Kingston 7-1 (8) vs Stillman Valley
8. Coal City 5-3 (6) vs Streator
9. Wheaton Academy 6-2 (9) @ Aurora Christian
10. Peoria Notre Dame 6-2 (10) @ Peoria
Out: None
Next In: Stillman Valley/Cahokia/Quincy ND
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.