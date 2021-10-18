EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 8A Top 10 poll

Next In? South Elgin/Oswego/NapervilleNorth/O'Fallon/Glenbrook South/Palatine

Out: None

9. Glenbard West 7-1 (9) vs Hinsdale Central

9. Lockport 7-1 (6) vs Andrew

8. Lincoln Way East 6-2 (10) vs Bradley

7. York 7-1 (8) vs OPRF

6. Maine South 7-1 (7) @ New Trier

4. Marist 6-2 (4) vs Brother Rice

3. Warren Township 7-1 (3) vs Lake Forest

2. Neuqua Valley 8-0 (2) vs Naperville North

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.