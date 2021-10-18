 EdgyTim - EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 8A Top 10 poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 07:26:03 -0500') }} football Edit

EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 8A Top 10 poll

All uncommitted 2022's Join us Wednesday December 8th at The Max in McCook
All uncommitted 2022's Join us Wednesday December 8th at The Max in McCook
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 8A

1. Loyola Academy 8-0 (1) @ Mount Carmel

2. Neuqua Valley 8-0 (2) vs Naperville North

3. Warren Township 7-1 (3) vs Lake Forest

4. Marist 6-2 (4) vs Brother Rice

5. Hinsdale Central 7-1 (5) @ Glenbard West

6. Maine South 7-1 (7) @ New Trier

7. York 7-1 (8) vs OPRF

8. Lincoln Way East 6-2 (10) vs Bradley

9. Lockport 7-1 (6) vs Andrew

9. Glenbard West 7-1 (9) vs Hinsdale Central

10. Bolingbrook 6-2 (NR) @ Stagg

Out: None

Next In? South Elgin/Oswego/NapervilleNorth/O'Fallon/Glenbrook South/Palatine

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}