EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 8A Top 10 poll
Class 8A
1. Loyola Academy 8-0 (1) @ Mount Carmel
2. Neuqua Valley 8-0 (2) vs Naperville North
3. Warren Township 7-1 (3) vs Lake Forest
4. Marist 6-2 (4) vs Brother Rice
5. Hinsdale Central 7-1 (5) @ Glenbard West
6. Maine South 7-1 (7) @ New Trier
7. York 7-1 (8) vs OPRF
8. Lincoln Way East 6-2 (10) vs Bradley
9. Lockport 7-1 (6) vs Andrew
9. Glenbard West 7-1 (9) vs Hinsdale Central
10. Bolingbrook 6-2 (NR) @ Stagg
Out: None
Next In? South Elgin/Oswego/NapervilleNorth/O'Fallon/Glenbrook South/Palatine
