Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior quarterback recruit Hayden Ekern (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) decided to give Montana State his verbal commitment on Wednesday. Ekern discusses his decision here.

"I was able to head out and visit Montana State last weekend," Ekern said. "Once I had a chance to see the school and get to know the people around the school and the football program I was sold."

Ekern, who was offered and recruited as a quarterback by the Bobcats discussed why he decided to give Montana State his verbal commitment.

"Montana State has been recruiting me since Mid May. They came into school in the spring and watched me throw and that's when they offered me. I knew that Montana State was a nice place and that they also have a good program in a good conference (Big Sky) but outside of that I didn't know much else. I went out to visit Montana State last Sunday and Monday. I had a chance to see the campus and the surrounding area. It's in the mountains and it's just a beautiful part of the country. I had a really good visit and also had a chance to sit down and really talk with all of the coaches at Montana State. I just came away feeling good about the school and the football program and I could definitely see myself going to school and playing for Montana State. It's just a great overall fit for me."

Ekern drew recruiting attention from several schools but in the end felt the most comfortable with Montana State.

"I looked into schools like South Dakota, Holy Cross, Dartmouth, Columbia and also North Dakota State. Overall I just never felt as good or as comfortable as I do with Montana State. I really loved it and so did my parents. My Dad is a big hunter and fisherman and we went fly fishing on the visit and he really enjoyed it."

Ekern is also thrilled to have his football recruiting process behind him.

"I'm very happy and now I can just focus on my season and my senior year. I would say the hardest part of the recruiting process was just going to all the college camps. I ended up going to 11 different camps this summer and it became a real grind."



Ekern is also excited about the St. Rita Mustangs this summer.

"We should be pretty good again this season. We have a good amount of starters back and some really talented players."

Hayden Ekern is verbally committed to Montana State.