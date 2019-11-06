Elite 2022 ATH Tyler Morris Talks Michigan, Recruiting
Tyler Morris has established himself as one of the most versatile underclassmen in the country.
The rising 2022 prospect out of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy has made plays at both wide receiver and cornerback for his team this season and has college coaches’ attention at both positions.
Morris, however, sees himself as more of a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.
“I’m open to anything right now,” Morris said. “But I personally see myself as more of a receiver. It’s not a final decision I’ve made or anything yet.”
A supreme talent, Morris already holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and a handful of other DI programs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news