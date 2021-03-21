The NCAA’s dead period due to the pandemic has been going on since last March, and there is optimism that recruiting visits will be able to open up this summer. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate could’ve waited a while to take his first visit to Notre Dame and actually see the coaching staff in-person. But while he was in Chicago with family this weekend, Tate made it a priority to get over to South Bend for a self-guided tour. It was basically a pre-visit, if you will. “I wanted to get a feel for the campus,” Tate explained. “It was a visit before I can actually take a visit with the coaches. It was for me to familiarize myself with campus.”

Chicago native Carnell Tate drove over to Notre Dame on Saturday. (Rivals.com)

Tate was able to walk around campus and see some of landmarks, including Touchdown Jesus and the Golden Dome. “It was more than I expected,” Tate said, reflecting on his time at Notre Dame. “It was cool and calm. It was nice. There were cool events around campus and a soccer game going on. The people there were nice. It was good vibes all over.” Notre Dame offered Tate last September and has been consistently recruiting the top talent hard. Tate was one of the Irish’s first receiver offers in the rising junior class. “Me, Coach [Tommy] Rees and Coach Del [Alexander] talk a lot,” Tate added. “We talk at least once a week. They’re family now; it’s not just a coaching staff. They’re family. We’ve built a great connection and we continue to build on it.”