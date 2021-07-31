Erickson discusses his Nebraska pledge

Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior three star ranked offensive tackle recruit Valen Erickson (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) decided to make another unofficial visit to Nebraska on Friday and by the end of the evening decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers his verbal commitment. .

"I really did not plan any of this out ay all," Erickson said this morning after pledging to Nebraska last night. "The visit yesterday just went so well and it just felt like a great fit for me and it just felt right. I decided to pull the trigger and commit to Nebraska. I also cancelled my visit this weekend to Missouri and I'm fully committed to Nebraska,"

Erickson who earlier this month narrowed down his top schools list to Nebraska along with Cincinnati and Missouri filled us in on why he selected Nebraska.

"For me it's the people inside the building and everybody on the staff at Nebraska. I have great relationships with so many coaches and I even get along great with the defensive coaches as well. Nebraska has always made me feel like I was always a priority for them. I would speak with both Coach (Scott) Frost and Coach (Greg) Austin pretty much every day since they offered me a scholarship. I just feel incredibly comfortable with the coaches and the staff. There is not a doubt in my mind. This staff along with new AD Trev Alberts will bring back Nebraska."

Look for Erickson to also begin his career for the Cornhuskers on the interior offensive line.

"The Nebraska coaches feel I can play either inside or at tackle, but they feel I'll be better able to help them starting off inside. They also said they can see me eventually move outside to tackle but for now I'm just ready to go in and work hard and do whatever I can to help the team."

Erickson is also excited and relieved to have his decision behind him this summer.

"It kinda doesn't feel real that it's over, but yes I'm super glad."

Valen Erickson is verbally committed to Nebraska.