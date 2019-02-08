Lincolnshire (Ill) Stevenson junior running back J.M. Etienne (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) has been focused on improving his overall game this winter along with staying on top of his academics. Etienne also has been keeping tabs on his football recruiting news and recaps his recruiting in this latest update.

"Overall I've been doing pretty well," Etienne said. "I've just been focused on getting better for next season and focusing on staying on top of my academics."

Etienne has also been drawing steady recruiting interest this winter.

"Recruiting has been decent. I've touched base with Coach (Seth) Wallace from Iowa at school and he invited me to go to Iowa for a junior day event which I will be attending. I also saw one of the coaches from Wisconsin in school. Illinois has popped into school a few times at our workouts. Michigan State was planning on coming into school but didn't make it because of the weather. I've also been followed on Twitter by some lower level D1 and FCS schools as well."

Etienne also filled us in on his growing lit of newer suitors.

"SIU, South Dakota State, Ohio University, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, Holy Cross and Wofford have all reached on along with now getting followed by Purdue, Northern Iowa and West Point. I also tried to go to Ohio U for a junior day but we ended up not going because of bad weather."

Etienne is also playing 7on7 this winter with Boom Midwest.

"It's been going great. I've been getting a lot of defensive back work in and my high school coaches have been pondering about me playing on defense next season. We start tournaments on Presidents Day and then we head out to Vegas for another tournament."

Etienne is also hoping to learn who will be his head coach for the 2019 season soon.

"We are being told that it could come as early as this week and the latest it could be announced would be in April."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today