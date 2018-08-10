LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive back recruit Diamond Evans (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) has several scholarship offers and options this summer but still remains uncommitted. Evans checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this update.

"I've been just staying focused on my team since we started practices back up," Evans said. "We have a chance to be really good again this year. I think we might be even better than I thought to be honest."

Evans has also been keeping tabs on his recruiting this summer.

"I'm going to take a few official visits this fall. I'm setting up official visits to both South Dakota State and also North Dakota State. Those two schools have been recruiting me pretty hard and I'm looking forward to seeing what they have to offer in person. I might take another official visit or two but for now those are the only two visits I have planned."

Evans has also been staying in touch with several other schools this summer.

"I've been in touch still with the coaches from Minnesota, Missouri and Wyoming along with Yale. All of those schools and a few others all want to see some of my early senior year video before they offer."

Evans at least for now is in no rush to make his college choice.

"I'm just not in a big rush to make a decision for now. I'm going to get out and make a few official visits and see how those go. I'm thinking about a decision time frame coming around late September or early October."

Evans focus will also be on his team as the Road Runners are just two weeks away from kickoff.

"We have a lot of weapons on offense and the defense has been just very strong all summer. Our team chemistry has been great and I can't wait to get going."

Diamond Evans has multiple scholarship offers.

