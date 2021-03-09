EdgyTim - Ever-confident Greg Newsome II finally getting respect

If there was one word to describe cornerback Greg Newsome II, it would probably be "confident."

His confidence was on full display during his epic battle with Purdue's David Bell this past season. After a pass breakup, Newsome got up and went over to the Purdue sideline and made sure they knew he was all over their star receiver. The confidence to trash talk an entire sideline served Newsome well during his career in Evanston.

Newsome was a relatively under-the-radar prospect when he first declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 21, but he shouldn't have been. He had nine PBUs during the 2019 season, good for top 10 in the conference, despite only playing eight games due to injury. He was one of the best corners in the country in 2020, arguably the best.

As time has gone on and more people around the NFL have watched his impressive film, he has shot up draft boards. Today, as he competes in Northwestern's Pro Day, he is projected to be a first-rounder in many mock drafts.

But Newsome still isn't satisfied. He thinks he should be ranked higher.

"I'm finally starting to get some of the respect that I deserve," Newsome said. "I know that people are defining me as a top-five corner, but I think I should be getting defined as a top-two or one corner."

There's that confidence we were talking about.

It wasn't long after that Purdue game that Newsome decided he was going to take his talents to the NFL after the season.

"Really, the decision came down to me talking to Coach Fitz (head coach Pat Fitzgerald), him bringing me into his office and asking me what I was thinking," Newsome said. "During that point in the season, I actually wasn't thinking about anything; I was just trying to get us wins, just trying to focus on finishing my season strong.

"Coach Fitz and (director of football operations) Cody (Cejda) told me scouts were giving me pretty good grades, and I asked Coach Fitz, 'What do you think?' and he said if I was his son, that he would tell me to leave. So from that moment on, I knew that after the season I was going to declare; that was two to three weeks before the Big Ten Championship."



The fact that Newsome was not thinking about his future but focused on the team tells you what Newsome is all about. Even though he enjoys the spotlight, he's a team-first guy. Even when talking about his NFL Draft stock, he mentioned his teammates flying under the radar.

"Coming from a school like Northwestern, a lot of guys don't expect us to have this many talented guys coming out," Newsome said. "It's great to finally see the respect that's coming to me, but there's still a ton of guys who are going to be at this Pro Day (Tuesday) who don't have enough respect given to them.

"We're still all underdogs at the end of the day, coming from a school like Northwestern. I still don't think we get talked about enough."

In order to train for Northwestern's Pro Day, Newsome has been in Arizona working with EXOS, a training company that has produced 165 first-round picks. He said he made bonds that will last a lifetime with the guys he has worked out with there.