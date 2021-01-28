EdgyTim - Fact or Fiction: Josh Heupel will be given time to rebuild Vols

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Josh Heupel will be given time to rebuild at Tennessee.

Josh Heupel (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Even with Danny White as his AD, it’s doubtful Heupel will be given a full five years to turn this thing around and that’s what’s needed here. The expectations are too high and the alumni and donors are always impatient. Gorney’s take: FACT. There’s no telling what’s going to happen at Tennessee, but the recent trends do not bode well for Heupel being around a really long time if he cannot get the Vols to be a winning program quickly. Pruitt was fired because of off-field issues. Jones had two nine-win seasons and still got canned. Derek Dooley had three losing seasons and got fired. Lane Kiffin coached in Knoxville for one year before leaving for USC with things being set on fire outside the football building. Tennessee has not had a 10-win season in the last 13 years. Heupel’s offense will be much better and more inventive and there are playmakers at Tennessee, so he can make the Vols a winning program again and he should get some time to do it especially since AD Danny White made the pick, but would anyone be surprised if he’s off to a slow start and the fan base gets restless again?

2. Northwestern will be solid as long as Pat Fitzgerald is the head coach.

Pat Fitzgerald (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. A 10-year deal is pretty impressive, but that’s what Pat Fitzgerald got at Northwestern after flirting with the NFL and it’s well deserved. His 106-81 record doesn’t jump off the paper, but this a high academic institution in a tough conference and the home recruiting territory has lessened in the last decade. He’s won the Big Ten West twice in the last three seasons and is beloved by all so this simply makes sense. And they will always be good under him. Gorney’s take: FACT. Fitzgerald could have jumped to the NFL and pursued that dream and nobody would have blamed him. He has done a phenomenal job at Northwestern and deserves a serious look at a higher-profile program. Recruiting to Northwestern is tough. The facilities are great but the game-day experience is not exactly the best in the Big Ten. Still, Fitzgerald will almost always put a tough, capable team on the field. What the Wildcats did this past season was amazing and Fitzgerald definitely deserves that contract.

3. Keaontay Ingram is a big addition for USC.

Keaontay Ingram (AP Images)