Fact or Fiction: Kliff Kingsbury will help USC get to the CFB Playoff
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove along with Mark Passwaters from AggieYell.com and Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
*****
*****
1. The addition of Kliff Kingsbury will help USC get to the College Football Playoff faster.
Gorney’s take: FACT. The defense is absolutely the issue that needs to be fixed at USC and that side of the ball was a mess down the stretch. Despite some calling for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s head, he remains on staff. Lincoln Riley doesn’t really need much help from Kliff Kingsbury on the offensive side of the ball but Kingsbury’s NFL experience – and lessons learned – could help both ways. He's seen a lot on both offense and defense running an NFL franchise for four years.
If he’s let in those discussions and the USC defense can come along even slightly, the Trojans have the offensive firepower to make it to the playoff. USC could do it without Kingsbury’s help, too, but having him in those meeting rooms could be really valuable.
Young’s take: FICTION. I could go either way here. I mean, it can only help having not one but two of the most accomplished offensive coaches that college football has seen now collaborating. That said, I do think the impact is being a little overstated. I can't imagine Kingsbury is going to be putting in 60-hour weeks breaking down film. There's a reason he didn't jump straight into an NFL offensive coordinator job this offseason. The analyst role at USC is a chance to stay engaged with the game in a low-intensity way while figuring out his next career move. Many USC fans immediately started talking about what this would mean for recruiting -- I don't think it means anything for recruiting. Surely, by this time next year Kingsbury will have chosen his next job, be it in the NFL or college.
In the meantime, yes, he'll be a nice asset to the USC program, offering input and a different perspective toward maximizing what should be one of the most exciting offenses in college football. It's a smart move for Lincoln Riley, absolutely. The Trojans were knocking on the door of the playoff last year and have every chance to make it this year -- because of their offensive firepower. Ultimately, though, the season hinges on defensive improvement. That's what will decide if the Trojans can get to the next level. But can Kingsbury help an already elite offense be even a little better? Probably.
*****
2. Texas A&M should now be considered a serious contender for five-star DE Colin Simmons.
Gorney’s take: FACT. There is a high bar for Texas A&M to overcome since LSU probably leads with Texas right there and then Alabama, Georgia and others high on the list. But Colin Simmons really liked his visit to College Station recently and assistant coach Terry Price has landed other big fish in the past. It’s going to be tough for the Aggies but Simmons loved the visit so they should definitely be considered a serious contender now. The post-visit high has to remain, though, to keep up with the others atop his list.
Passwaters’ take: FACT. But I wouldn't go so far as to say they're a leader or anything like that. The Aggies still have a lot of work to do with Simmons, who made his first trip to College Station just recently. But the Aggies have been in this position more than once recently – see Antonio Johnson, Walter Nolen and Evan Stewart – and have come from a long way back to get a commitment. Terry Price is an elite recruiter and if the Aggie defensive ends, who should be very good, wreak havoc this season, then A&M should be very much a contender when it matters.
*****
3. After some SEC flirtations, five-star DL Justin Scott will end up at Notre Dame.
Gorney’s take: FACT. There is always going to be temptation to play in the SEC especially when Georgia is making you such a top priority and Alabama is now involved. The five-star defensive tackle also is visiting Miami.
But Notre Dame has been the favorite for such a long time and it’s hard to believe Justin Scott doesn’t end up with the Irish. So much is playing a factor here since he’s from Chicago and Notre Dame has made him a top priority. Word is his family would like to see him down the road in South Bend. It’s tough to say no to the two-time champs in Georgia and also to Alabama coach Nick Saban but the Irish look strong here.
Cosgrove’s take: FACT. The longer Scott's recruitment drags on the less certain I become that South Bend is his destination. That being said, I do believe the five-star defensive lineman's heart is with Notre Dame at the end of the day. Georgia will continue to make a heavy push, Alabama could choose to put up a fight and Miami (where Scott is visiting on spring break this week) seems to be making a strong push as well. This recruitment is far from over, and I am far from believing that Scott is a Notre Dame lock, but I still believe the Irish have a slight advantage as things stand today.