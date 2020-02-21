News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-21 13:00:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Fact or Fiction: Recruiting home state essential to winning at Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Can Lovie Smith build a consistent winner at Illinois if he doesn't improve recruiting in the home state.? Orange and Blue News addresses that question in our latest Fact or Fiction feature. Doug B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}