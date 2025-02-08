Advertisement
Published Feb 8, 2025
Familiar faces give Owen Fors a 'great' Prospect Day visit
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

A key local cornerstone of Northwestern's Prospect Day on Feb. 1 was Barrington (Ill.) lineman Owen Fors.

The Wildcats offered Fors in July of last year and have been actively pursuing him since.

"The trip went well," Fors said. "I was able to spend some time with the coaches, [head coach David] Braun, [offensive line] coach [Bill] O'Boyle, and [offensive coordinator Zach] Lujan. We watched some film and I got a good look at the offense and their goals."

