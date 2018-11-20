Lake Zurich (Ill.) senior defensive tackle recruit Jackson Farsales (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Minnesota State (D2) and came away committed to Mavericks. Farsales discusses his college choice and more in this recruiting update.

"I visited Minnesota State this past weekend," Farsales said. "The visit went really well and it was just awesome up there and I knew that I found the right schools for me so I committed."

Farsales gave us some details on why he decided to pledge to the Minnesota State Mavericks.

"Minnesota State has a great campus and I was able to spend time with the players on the team over the weekend and they are cool guys. I thought that I fit in well with the players and they also have a great coaching staff. Everyone made us feel at home and they have a great family feeling in and around the football program. Minnesota State has a really strong program and I also know that I'll get a good education there."

Farsales also felt a strong connection to the Mavericks coaches on his official visit.

"I just have felt a strong connection to the coaches at Minnesota State from the moment they started to recruit me. After getting to know the coaches better this past weekend I feel even better about the coaches, the school and the football program. It just felt like home at Minnesota State. I was also looking hard at Winona State and had planned an official visit but I'm cancelling that visit now that I'm committed to Minnesota State."

Farsales is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm just very happy to be committed to Minnesota State. I would say the hardest part of the process is just the uncertainty of some of the college coaches just not being straight with you at times."

Jackson Farsales is verbally committed to Minnesota State.

