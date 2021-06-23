Film Room: WR Eian Pugh
Illinois picked up verbal commitment on Wednesday from three-star wide receiver Eian Pugh from Oak Park (Ill,) Fenwick. Orange and Blue New breaks down HUDL the film on Pugh, who ranks as the No. 5...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news