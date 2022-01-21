First offer is in for OT VanBoening

Libertyville (Ill.) junior offensive tackles recruit Trenton VanBoening (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) was able to add his first FBS ;level scholarship offer recently from Toledo. VanBoening checks in and discusses adding his first offer from Toledo and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I made a junior day visit to Toledo and they offered me on my way back home from that visit," VanBoening said. "It was interesting because my phone ran out of juice on the way home so I didn't know to call back the Toledo coaches until much later that night. I called them back and that's when they offered me."

VanBoening filled us in on his recent visit and offer from Toledo.

"I had a really good visit to Toledo and I spent the entire day along with the offensive line coach (Mike Hallett) and Coach Kool (Craig Kuligowski) and I also met with head coach Jason Candle at the end of the visit. I'm definitely excited about the offer from Toledo. I really like the campus at Toledo and they also have great facilities. In my eyes it's the people at Toledo that really stand out. Toledo has a great culture and they have also bee a highly successful programs for years."

Has VanBoening seen any college coaches in his school this week?

"Today (Wednesday) we saw the coaches from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, and Kent State. On Thursday Purdue is planning to make an in school visit and Northwestern is also planning to be in school soon. I've also been in contact with Coach (Brian) Callahan at Minnesota and some other Big Ten and Power 5 schools have been following me on Twitter and I also made game day visit in the fall to both Minnesota and Kansas State. My Dad played at Kansas State in college."

Does VanBoening have any upcoming Junior Day visits planned?

"This coming weekend I'm going to make a Junior Day visit to Eastern Michigan on Saturday then Miami of Ohio on Sunday. I'm excited to get a chance to see both of those schools in person. I'm also going to make a Junior Day visit to NIU on January 30th."

Look for VanBoening to stay on the grind this winter and into spring.

"Besides taking some visit I'll be taking part in track for my school, lifting along with working with the coaches at Fist and just trying to get better."



Trenton VanBoening has a scholarship offer from Toledo.