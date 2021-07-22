Fitz takes the podium at Big Ten Media Days

Looking resplendent in a purple plaid blazer, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald addressed the media at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Thursday.

A few of the highlights from FItzgerald's 15 minutes at the podium:

He is confident in the quarterback position going into 2021. Fitzgerald likes the fact that transfer Ryan Hilinski and fifth-year seniors Hunter Johnson and Andrew Marty all have played college games. "There's a lot of experience in that room," he said.

New defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil brings energy to the defense. While Fitzgerald emphasized that "you don't replace (former coordinator) Mike Hankwitz," he said that he likes O'Neil's energy level and the collaborative effort he and his staff are using to build the defense.

He thinks NIL is "outstanding" for players. Tongue in cheek, Fitzgerald said he was jealous of the opportunity that today's players have. "I think about the mid-'90s, the dough I would have made." He stressed to his players that NIL opportunities are a job and that the program's role is to provide resources to support athletes and their families.



He likes his secondary: "I have great confidence in the back end," said Fitzgerald. Despite losing first-round pick Greg Newsome and three-year starter JR Pace, the head coach lauded the culture and brotherhood of the Sky Team. "We're deep and talented, and it should be a lot of fun."