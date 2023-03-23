BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at all five and breaks down why each is important for UW.

Wisconsin opens spring camp on Saturday, and the coaching staff is expected to host five high-priority targets for unofficial visits.

Offers: Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others

The word: Derek Jensen, a Rivals250 tackle from Arrowhead High School, was on the receiving end of an offer from Wisconsin in late January. The four-star tackle spoke highly of position coach Jack Bicknell Jr. after his visit.

"I was brought to Coach Bicknell’s office and we talked about the program and where they want it to go," Jensen told BadgerBlitz.com. "After talking about the school he said we would like to offer you. He said he liked my size, ability to move and my aggressiveness.

"I really like Coach Bicknell because he's easy to talk to and very straight forward in his message. He’s got a lot of experience coaching the offensive line and has been successful."

Jensen is one of four high-profile offensive linemen from the state in the 2024 class, along with Donovan Harbour, Nathan Roy and Garrett Sexton.