With the next three or four weekends expected to be chaotic on the recruiting front, BadgerBlitz.com looks at five burning questions for UW heading into the month of June.

In just a few days, Wisconsin will open its campus up to a number of official visitors from across the country.

Wisconsin will begin official visits with eight commitments in its 2024 recruiting class. Just how high that number climbs to will be interesting to track in June.

The Badgers have been successful over the last six classes that featured officials in June. Most notably in 2022, UW closed out nine prospects, all of whom visited officially.

Right now, no less than 23 uncommitted prospects are scheduled to be on campus over the next handful of weekends. Nine seems like a high number, but adding four to six commits in June feels realistic.

2018 (6): Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Alexander Smith, Jaylan Franklin, Nakia Watson

2019 (4): Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram, James Williams

2020 (4): Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Nick Herbig, Cade McDonald

2021 (4): Ricardo Hallman, T.J. Bollers, Michael Jarvis, Darryl Peterson

2022 (9): Barrett Nelson, Cade Yacamelli, A'Khoury Lyde, JT Seagreaves, Tommy McIntosh, Curt Neal, Avyonne Jones, Joe Brunner, Vinny Anthony

2023 (3): Jace Arnold, A.J. Tisdell, Jordan Mayer