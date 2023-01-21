Less than two weeks before 2024 five-star defensive tackle prospect Justin Scott’s date to announce his college choice, some good news wafted Notre Dame’s way on Saturday as the Irish work to secure his verbal commitment. For the first time since July, Scott will take a recruiting visit to the ND campus. Scott confirmed with both Inside ND Sports and Rivals that the visit will take place Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior from Chicago St. Ignatius High also confirmed that his Jan. 31 announcement date, which coincides with his birthday, remains in place and that he doesn’t plan on taking any other visits besides Notre Dame before revealing his decision. Rivals ranks Scott as the No. 11 overall player nationally, No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 1 player in Illinois in the 2024 class.

