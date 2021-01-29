EdgyTim - Five-star WR Luther Burden transfers to East St. Louis

Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden is on the move. The No. 1 ranked prospect in Missouri’s 2022 class is leaving the Show-Me-State, crossing the Mississippi River and continuing his prep career at powerhouse East St. Louis High School. The move will now make him the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Illinois’ 2022 class.

THE LATEST

Burden has shown he is not afraid to make big decisions. After beginning his high school career as both a football and basketball prospect, Burden quickly turned his focus to football when he realized his opportunities would be greater on the gridiron. He narrowed his list of 40 scholarship offers to a top five right at the beginning of his junior season, then announced a commitment to Oklahoma a few weeks later on Oct. 9. Changing high schools halfway through his junior year is also a bold move for Burden. He leaves the school where he cultivated his five-star talent to play for a tradition-rich, but young, East St. Louis squad. The Flyers just lost their four-star quarterback, Tyler Macon, who enrolled mid-year at Missouri. Macon's understudy is a freshman, who has a high ceiling but obviously is light on experience.

IN HIS WORDS

“(I’m) happy to be a part of a great program and be a part of the City of Champions. (I'm) ready to work…. Go Flyers.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

This move sets up a really interesting possibility of Burden playing three seasons in 14 months. He played a junior season with Cardinal Ritter this past fall, catching 31 passes for 895 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns in eight games. The state of Illinois, where East St. Louis is located, did not play a high school season this past fall, and is preparing to start a spring season in March. Burden said he is ready to play for East St. Louis this spring, and would then come right back and play his senior season with the Flyers next fall. That would certainly be unprecedented, and only possible in the current COVID era. Another five-star, St. Louis St. Mary’s Kevin Coleman, will take over as the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Missouri with Burden’s departure.