Advertisement
Football program holds the key to the future of Illini athletics
CHAMPAIGN – More than ever before, it’s the Haves vs. the Have Nots in college athletics.
Which side of the line do the Illini fall?
At this point, Illinois is part of the power structure, grouped among the four most powerful leagues in college football. On the other side of the table are the 28 Division I conferences consisting of roughly 60 Group of Five football programs, 120-plus FCS schools and nearly 100 additional basketball-only universities.
It’s a tug of war over TV money that’s already torn up century-old college conferences and created made-for-TV leagues that stretch from coast to coast.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School