Football Visitor Preview: June 4

It's been over 16 months since the University of Nebraska football program has been able to host any official visitors on campus due to the COVID pandemic and the extended NCAA recruiting Dead Period. That all changes this weekend when the Cornhusker coaches expect eight high school recruits to take their official visits to Lincoln. Six of those prospects are on the offensive side of the ball, and two of them are projected to play defense. These official visitors include perhaps Nebraska's top running back and receiver recruits for this Class of 2022, as well as one of their top two quarterback targets. HuskerOnline.com breaks it all down for you in this visitor preview.

OFFENSE

It's not a coincidence that Torres will be the first quarterback recruit to officially visit Nebraska. He and A.J. Bianco are said to be the top two QB priorities for the offensive staff in Lincoln. This will be his first official visit, and he also plans to take officials to Kansas State, TCU, SMU and UTSA. As a junior, Torres finished with over 1,100 passing yards with 18 touchdowns, to go along with 276 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He was named the District 14-5A-I Offensive MVP in 2020.

Since this staff arrived in Lincoln, they have had good success recruiting the state of Georgia. Williams will be the highest-rated official visitor in attendance this weekend. After his NU official, he has additional officials scheduled to West Virginia for June 11 and to Louisville for June 18. He is also still considering USC, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, NC State.

Samson's got his first exposure to the Huskers' program when he attended the Red-White spring game, and now he is returning to Nebraska for his first official visit this weekend. He is likely the top remaining receiver target the NU coaches would like to add to the position this cycle to go along with wideout commit Victor Jones. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, Samson finished the 2020 season with 75 catches for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns, as he helped Carroll advance to the UIL Class 6A Division I state championship game. He was named the District 4-6A Offensive Player of the Year. Colorado and SMU are also due to get visits from Samson.

In addition to Nebraska, Androff has offers from Iowa State, Michigan State, Kansas State, UCF and a handful of other schools. He chose to take his first official visit to Lincoln this weekend.

These two offensive line recruits hail from the Big Ten footprint, with Erickson coming from Illinois and Craig from Indiana to visit Lincoln this weekend. Both are at the top of Nebraska's Board for the offense trenches in this class. Erickson previously attended the Huskers' spring game in May, but this will be Craig's first time checking out NU's program. Craig will also be taking official visits to Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Iowa in the next three weekends after his stop in Lincoln. Erickson also intends to take officials to Michigan and Tennessee in June.

DEFENSE