Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor senior defensive linemen recruit Michael Ford (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) was able to add his latest scholarship offer from Western Michigan on Sunday after making a strong camp impression from the Grand Valley State satellite camp. Ford recaps his latest offer and recruiting news in this recruiting update.

"I went to the Grand Valley State camp today (Sunday) and I felt I had a pretty good showing," Ford said. "The coaches from Western Michigan worked the camp and that's when they extended me an offer."

Ford, who is now holding thirteen scholarship offers so far this summer filled us in on adding his latest offer from the Western Michigan University Broncos.

"Western Michigan had been stying in touch with me a lot this past spring and they said all along they just wanted to see how I did in a camp. I went to Western Michigan my junior year for a game and I really enjoyed it. Western Michigan has a really nice school and a strong football program. I was able to take a bus tour and see the campus when I visited the game. I still need to do more research on WMU but I'm pretty excited for the offer."

So what's up next for Ford this summer?

"I've camped so far now at Lindenwood, Iowa State and also Grand Valley State. I'm heading to North Central College on June 5th for a camp. I'm also set to attend the Northwestern Showcase this coming Saturday. I'm also considering going to Northern Illinois for a one day camp on June 15th and I think that's all the camps I'm going to this summer. We also start our team camp on June 10th and I want to make sure my focus remains on my team this summer."

So what's next for Ford in his recruiting process this summer?

"I'm still trying to figure all of that our right now. I want to start to narrow things down once I'm done with the college camps. I still have a few schools like NIU and Iowa State who want to see me in camps this summer. I'm also not sure when I'll make a final college decision. Once I get past all of my camps I'll take time to look harder at all of my offers and options."

Michael Ford has multiple scholarship offers.