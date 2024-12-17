Former Gopher Jordan Nubin reunites with former Minnesota RB coach

Former Minnesota running back Jordan Nubin announced on Tuesday morning where he'll be continuing his collegiate career. The former Gopher will reunite with his former Minnesota running backs coach Kenni Burns at Kent State.

In his four seasons with the program, Nubin played in 34 games recording 147 carries for 604 yards and three touchdowns. The younger brother of former Gopher Tyler Nubin, Jordan saw a major role 2023 when the Gophers had a wrath of injuries at the running back position. He would end up playing in all 13 games, totaling 127 snaps for 559 yards and three touchdowns.

This fall, Nubin's role was diminished to just 11 carries for 19 yards in 11 games while also recording three receptions for 32 yards.

He'll join a Kent State program under Burns that has gone just 1-23 over the last two seasons including an 0-12 record this fall.