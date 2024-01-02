On Tuesday, the transfer signal-caller announced his commitment to Rutgers where he'll join former Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciaraocca with the Scarlet Knights.

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and brother wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis will be staying in the Big Ten and will be reuniting with their former offensive coordinator.

Both Kaliakmanis announced their decision on X, Tuesday afternoon. "Thank you, Coach Schiano and Coach Ciracocca for the opportunity. Let's Chop," Athan said in a tweet. Notably, Ciracocca recruited Kaliakmanis when he was a prospect out of Antioch, Illinois in the 2021 recruiting class. Under his tutelage, Athan completed 54.1% of his passes in 2022 for 946 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Dino, on the other hand, did not record any stats in five games played for the Gophers over the last two seasons. After playing in four games in 2022, the wide receiver played just one game in 2023.

The brothers announced their entrance into the transfer portal in early December following the conclusion of the Gophers' regular season. In his first year as the program's starting quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis completed 53.1% of his passes this season for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also had 74 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

His decision to enter the transfer portal came a day after the Gophers extended an offer to New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer, who eventually committed to the Gophers.

The Kalikamnis brothers will have two years of eligibility remaining with Rutgers.