Former Michigan OL Graham Glasgow signs with Detroit Lions
NFL free agent and former Michigan OL Graham Glasgow has signed a 1-year deal with the Detroit Lions.
Glasgow was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016 and spent his first 4 seasons with the team. In 2020, Glasgow signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Denver Broncos. the Broncos released Glasgow on March 13.
Glasgow was a former walk-on at Michigan, but earned a scholarship in 2013. He started 37 games for the Wolverines and was named to All-B1G Honorable Mention in his final year. Glasgow was a teammate of his brother Ryan, and his younger brother Jordan also played for Michigan.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram