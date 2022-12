There are a lot of benefits to a new signee enrolling early in college, according to Dylan Senda and Camp Magee.

They should know. They are two of the four Class of 2023 Wildcats who will start their college careers at Northwestern in January.

Next Wednesday, if all goes well, 18 current verbal commitments will sign their national letters of intent and officially become Wildcats. Fourteen of them will then report to Evanston in June to start summer school and participate in informal workouts.

But four of the new Wildcats will graduate from high school this month and start college classes with the rest of the Northwestern student body on Jan. 3. They are offensive linemen Senda and Jordan Knox, wide receiver Frank Covey IV and Magee, a tight end.