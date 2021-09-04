Four-star 2023 WR Malik Elzy an early priority for Notre Dame

JOLIET, Ill. – Malik Elzy couldn’t stay for the food at Notre Dame’s July 27 “Grill and Chill” event, but he didn’t need to.

The 2023 four-star Chicago Simeon wide receiver learned plenty about Notre Dame’s opportunities, football program and the coaching staff anyway. He met receivers coach Del Alexander and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, his primary recruiters at Notre Dame. He met other Irish recruits. He toured the facilities.

It all left a strong impression.