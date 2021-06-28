 Four-Star Chicago WR Malik Elzy Talks Michigan, Wolverines Football Recruiting Meeting Jim Harbaugh
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-28 12:23:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star Chicago WR Malik Elzy Talks Michigan, Meeting Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Malik Elzy is blowing up on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver went from unranked recruit to a four-star prospect with double digit offers overnight.

Over the last couple of months, Elzy has notched offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“It’s amazing,” Elzy said. “I’m just sitting back and letting it all happen. The schools really like me and see what I can bring to the table. Like I said, it’s just amazing. It’s really exciting.”

Michigan was actually the first school to jump in the mix for Elzy. In fact, the Wolverines extended a scholarship way back in January of 2020.

So where do the Wolverines stand early on?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}