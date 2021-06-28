Four-Star Chicago WR Malik Elzy Talks Michigan, Meeting Jim Harbaugh
Malik Elzy is blowing up on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver went from unranked recruit to a four-star prospect with double digit offers overnight.
Over the last couple of months, Elzy has notched offers from Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
“It’s amazing,” Elzy said. “I’m just sitting back and letting it all happen. The schools really like me and see what I can bring to the table. Like I said, it’s just amazing. It’s really exciting.”
Michigan was actually the first school to jump in the mix for Elzy. In fact, the Wolverines extended a scholarship way back in January of 2020.
So where do the Wolverines stand early on?
