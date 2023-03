Class of 2024 offensive lineman Marques Easley (Kankakee, Ill.) has trimmed his top schools down to 10, with Michigan making the cut.

Easley is coming off a visit to Ann Arbor late last week where he came away very impressed with the program.

He was able to get a full view of practice to see how offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore operates.

Easley hails from the same high school as Michigan early enrollee defensive back Jyaire Hill, and even tagged Hill in a tweet decked out in the Maize and Blue after his visit.