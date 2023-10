Jason Dowell's junior season is off to an outstanding start with 49 total tackles and seven sacks through six game. The four-star defensive lineman out of Belleville (Ill.) Althoff Catholic is a disruptive force in the trenches and college coaches have taken notice with 14 offers including the likes of Oregon, Illinois, Missouri, Auburn, USC, Kansas and most recently Michigan State.

Following his offer from Michigan State, Dowell caught up with Rivals to discuss his offer from the Spartans, schools that stand out early in his recruitment and upcoming visit plans.