Jaylen Williams has only been playing football for two short years, but you would never guess that to be the case when turning on the film or watching him compete as a regular on the camp circuit. The sophomore standout has the physical and athletic gifts to be a great player at the next level leading to a whopping 17 offers and also making him one of the most sought after recruits in the 2025 class.

We recently caught up with Williams at Edgy Tim's "The Stage" showcase where he broke down the latest in his recruitment and discussed his future plans.