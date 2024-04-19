Missouri was among Dowell's Top 4 that also included Indiana, Kansas, and Illinois.

Dowell visited Missouri for multiple games during the fall and has a tremendous relationship with defensive line coach Al Davis.

"I really like my dawg Al (Davis)," Dowell said of Davis. "Man, he’s just so real with me and also just real down to earth and tells me the truth too. Man, that’s my dawg."

The four-star prospect was also impressed with Missouri's defensive line play throughout last season.

"I like how aggressive they are how they use they’re hands and how much fun they have while playing and I feel like each of them play for each other and no one is selfish."

He has an official visit set with Missouri for June 21st-23rd.

Dowell also just won a 1A state wrestling title at 285-pounds and is coming off an impressive junior season on the gridiron, racking up 83 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

With his commitment, Dowell becomes the second verbal pledge for Missouri in the 2025 recruiting class, joining four-star quarterback Matt Zollers.