Eddie Tuerk has been to Northwestern so many times he might qualify for a meal plan.

The four-star 2023 defensive lineman from nearby La Grange (Ill.) Lyons Township took what we believe was his seventh unofficial visit to Evanston on Saturday for the Wildcats' final spring practice. Just don't ask Tuerk to verify that; he's lost count.

"I don’t know exactly what number it was, but I think [seven]," said Tuerk by text message. "The visit was great!"

But this visit was different that the others. Not only did Tuerk get to build relationships with new defensive coaches Christian Smith and David Braun, but he also got a chance to talk to offensive line coach Kurt Anderson about possibly playing on the other side of the ball at the next level.

That's a new development in his recruitment certainly worth talking about.