Darryl Bell, 2026 ATH

Darryl Bell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"A three-phase player on Friday nights with excellent flashes in each, Bell does a bit of everything for Miami Goleman High School. On offense he's a vertical receiver with speed and ball skills, making several contested catches at the high point. The latter translates to the secondary, of course, as he patrols with great range as a center-fielder type of safety. But the most visible trait on offense, defense or special teams is the Florida State commitment's physicality. He plays the alley well, wins with leverage at the contact point and brings some pop. "The hesitation Rivals previously had with Bell was because of a lack of a clear position projection, though FSU and most are leaning defense at this time. The offensive flashes make it interesting, but the physicality and ball skills will always be valuable, no matter how much his 6-foot, 180-pound frame fills out in the coming years. Safety makes the most sense as a long-term projection for Bell, but he has strong traits either way." - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

*****

Dyzier Carter, 2026 WR

"Carter isn't a prospect who will overwhelm defenses with his size, but his speed, quickness and explosiveness give him the edge against almost any defensive back who lines up across from him. He's a crisp route runner who shows high-end start-and-stop abilities, which help him shake off even the most physical defensive back. Carter can take the top off of defenses and does a good job giving quarterbacks easy throws down the field. "It will be interesting to see how much bigger he gets. He's already a very difficult matchup but if he gets to 6-foot-2, Carter could find himself rising up the rankings. So far, Carter's recruitment has gone at a steady pace with early offers from Penn State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Syracuse and Cincinnati." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

*****

KJ Edwards, 2026 RB

"Edwards is a big-time offensive playmaker out of East Texas that has been on recruiting radars for years despite his young age. He ran for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman for one of the better programs in the state en route to a state title last year. "A two-sport athlete, Edwards also shines in track, where he has competed in the 100-meter, 200-meter and long jump, where he has put his athletic profile on full display with a documented 10.78. College programs have taken notice as he’s a young coveted recruit in the region that plays all over the field. "Edwards most recently took in the Red River Rivalry, as Texas looks to be an early factor in his recruitment. He’s part of what looks to be an awfully impressive crop of skill players in the Lone Star State for the 2026 cycle." - Cole Patterson, national recruiting analyst

*****

Jonas Williams, 2026 QB

"The Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2026 quarterback dropped a 50-yard dime of a completion on the very first play of his freshman season, and he hasn't looked back since. The confidence Williams' head coach had in him from game one of his varsity career proved to be warranted as he went on to have one of the best freshman seasons in Illinois history while throwing for 2,737 yards and 37 touchdowns. Williams picked up right where he left off in his sophomore season and has shown signs of greatness – highlighted by a 402-yard, five-touchdown performance against the No. 2 team in Illinois. "The newly minted four-star already has offers from Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan, Arkansas and a host of others. Look for his recruitment to have more of a national feel as additional schools get an opportunity to see him throw in person this upcoming offseason." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

*****

Lamar Williams, 2025 OT