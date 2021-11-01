Jimmy Rolder continues to be one of the fastest rising prospects in the midwest, if not the entire nation. In addition to everything going on with his recruitment, Rolder was also named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award. The Butkus award honors the nation's best linebacker at both the collegiate and high school levels.

Following a weekend trip to Ohio State, Rolder discussed his game day visit, and gave the latest in his recruitment.