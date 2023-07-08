The University of Georgia has added its sixth offensive lineman commitment in the Class of 2024 in 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle Marques Easley.

Easley is a four-star prospect out of Kankakee, Illinois, who was highly coveted by a host of Power 5 programs. Easley’s Top Ten schools consisted of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC. Oklahoma, Alabama, and Tennessee were the most serious challengers.

Georgia and offensive line coach Stacy Searels offered Easley on January 31. Easley would come to Athens for a three-day unofficial visit from April 6 to April 8. During that visit, Easley got to watch Georgia’s offensive line in action when the Dawgs held the second scrimmage of the 2023 spring practice. Easley returned to Athens June 2-4 for his official visit.

The events since the end of that visit have been a rollercoaster of recruiting developments. The day that Easley completed his visit to Athens, the massive offensive tackle announced he was moving up his commitment date to today, July 8. That was a move up from October. Many speculated that meant major momentum for Georgia. However, on June 19, Easley announced a Top 3 of Alabama, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Georgia being left out of the top group was interesting to say the least.

Yet, UGASports continued to hear from sources that Easley to Georgia was very much alive and that the relationship was strong. Ultimately Easley has committed to UGA and has joined Daniel Calhoun, Malachi Toliver, Marcus Harrison, Michael Uini, and Nyier Daniels in Georgia’s offensive line haul. That group averages 6-foot-7, 330 pounds.

Easley is Georgia’s 26th commitment in the current recruiting cycle. UGA extends its lead over Ohio State and the remainder of the college football in the 2024 class rankings.



