Four-star OT Charles Jagusah sets commitment date

In an 11-day span earlier this month, Jagusah made official visits, in order, to Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan and Notre Dame. He will pick one of them Thursday.

The four-star offensive tackle told Inside ND Sports he plans to share his decision Thursday morning. Jagusah, a 2023 recruit from Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic, will make his commitment a little more than a week after finishing a four-stop, official visit blitz.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-7, 312-pound Jagusah as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 122 overall in the 2023 class.

Jagusah previously shared his thoughts on all four of his official visits with Inside ND Sports.

On Missouri: “The way the team is. You can tell the staff tries to make it fun for the players and tries to get people excited for it.”

On Arkansas: “That was a fun one for sure. (Head) coach (Sam) Pittman, (offensive line) coach (Cody) Kennedy, you can really tell that their whole program is built around the offensive line and it being as dominant as it can to win games. That was something that I felt being around those guys.”

On Michigan: “The academic opportunity and the opportunity on the football field. They have an older O-line room, so there’s a lot of opportunity in the next couple years. But also educationally, they’re a really good school and have a lot to offer.”

On Notre Dame: “I got to meet a lot more of the linemen to get a feel for the room and how they operate when they’re not playing football."